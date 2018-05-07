Mowzey Radio’s suspected murderer expected in Court this morning

By Ruth Anderah.

Fallen Singer Mowzy Radio suspected killer is this morning expected to be re-produced by prison’s authorities before Entebbe magistrates court for mention of the case.

Godfrey Wamala alias Troy is to appear before a grade one magistrate Mary Kaitesi to know his fate on the stage of police investigations into the matter.

Troy was in March 2018 formally charged with the alleged murder of late Mowzey Radio that occurred between 22nd January -1st/February 2018 during a brawl at “De bar ” in Entebbe.

The singer sustained head injuries and died on the February 1st 2018 at Case Hospital in Kampala.