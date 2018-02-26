Mowzey Radio suspected killer sent back to prison

By Ruth Anderah.

Godfrey Wamala alias Troy, the suspected killer of singer Mowzey Radio has been sent back on remand to Kigo government prison by the Entebbe Magistrates’ court as police investigations continue.

This is after he has re-appeared before chief magistrate Mary Kaitesi and state prosecutor Julius Muhiirwe informed court that police needs more time to wind up inquiries into Troy’s murder case .

Court has therefore sent him back on remand until the 19th/March 2018 for mention of his case .

Troy was three weeks back remanded to Kigo prison after he was formally charged with Mowzey Radio’s murder that allegedly occurred between 22nd January -1st/February 2018.

Troy is said to have hit Mowzey Radio on the head during a brawl at “De bar ” in Entebbe on the 22nd /January 2018.

The singer then sustained head injuries from which he never recovered and died on the 1st /Febryary 2018 at Case Clinic in Kampala.

Troy was however warned not to plead to the grave murder charges which are tried and bailable by the Highcourt.

However unlike the first time Troy was charged, today Mowzey Radio’s relatives led by his mother Jane Kasubo and fellow musicians have thronged Entebbe court to attend Tory’s session.