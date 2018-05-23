Mowzey Radio suspected killer further remanded

By Ruth Anderah.

Wamala Godfrey alias Troy, the suspected killer of singer Mowzey Radio has today re-appeared before the Entebbe chief magistrate’s court and further remanded to Kigogo prison until June 18th of this year when he will re-appear to know the stage of investigations into the matter.

This follows the Entebbe court resident state Attorney Julius Muhirwe informed presiding chief magistrate Mary Kaitesi that police is still investigating the matter and therefore needed ample time to wind up with these investigations to have Troy committed to High court for trial.

Troy was in March 2018 formally charged with Mowzey Radio’s murder that allegedly occurred between 22nd January -1st/February 2018.

Troy is suspected to have hit Mowzey Radio on the head during a brawl at”De bar” in Entebbe on the 22nd /January 2018.

The singer then sustained head injuries to which he succumbed to on the 1st /February 2018 at Case Clinic in Kampala.

