Mowzey radio case adjourned after state witness fails to turn up

ENTEBBE: The hearing of the trial of Mr Godfrey Wamala alias Troy allegedly who is accused of killing singer Moses Ssekibogo popularly known as Mowzey Radio has been adjourned after the last state witness in the case failed to turn up in court to testify against the accused.

State Prosecution led by Mr Joseph Kyomuhendo told the high court session sitting at the Entebbe magistrate’s court presided over by her Hon. Lady Justice Jane Francis Abodo that Police Superintendent Mr.Frantile Lwamusayi didn’t turn up in court since he was away on special duties.

Mr.Kyomuhendo asked court to issue criminal summons against Mr Lwamusayi for him to realize the seriousness of the matter and compel him to appear before court since their (State prosecution) pleas for him to appear before court fell on deaf ears.

Mr Lenard Kasibante who represented Mr.Wamala argued state prosecution of prayer for continued adjournments due to failure to present witnesses with the previous adjournment was a result of a state witness one Agnes a waitresses’ failure to appear before court.

Mr Kasibante asked court to be presented with the new state witness’s Mr.Lwamusayi’s police statement for review before the set date of 27th September for further hearing of the case since the defense team had not yet received a copy from the prosecution.

Mowzey Radio died of head injuries at Case Hospital in Kampala on February 1, 2018, after a brawl at De Bar, a popular hangout in Entebbe Town, Wakiso District on January 22, 2018.

