Motorist fined Shs 8 million for damaging street light

Gulu Municipal Council authorities have fined a reckless driver Shs 8 million for damaging a solar street light within Gulu Municipality.

The suspect only identified as Nockrac is accused of knocking down one of the street lights installed on the newly constructed roads along Walter Opwonya road.

Gulu Municipal Engineer Terence Odonga says the driver was charged with malicious damage of property and reckless driving before being ordered to pay for the installation of the solar lights at a cost of Shs 8 million.

He says suspects’ vehicle, a Toyota Nadia registration number UAR 041T has also been impounded to ensure he repairs the damaged street slight.