Most schools are not completing the syllabus -UNEB

By Damali Mukhaye.

The Uganda national examination board has attacked some schools over failure to complete the syllabus before the national examinations are taken.

According to the board’s executive secretary Daniel Odongo, the questions on topics which were set towards the end of the term were poorly done by most students.

He says that it is the role of the schools to ensure that the syllabus is covered before the final exams to ensure that students are not taken by surprise.

He also asked teachers to train and discourage their students from the habit of spotting questions.