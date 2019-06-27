Most of the donated drugs in Uganda are expired

By prossy kisakye.

Most of the drugs donated to Uganda are expired or about to expire.

This has been revealed by the chairman of national drug authority Dr. Medard Bitekyerezo as the authority celebrates 25 years of valuable partnerships in effective drug regulation.

Bitekyerezo says because Uganda is still a developing country, in most cases non-governmental organizations receive all minds of donations without resistance.

He however said most of the expired drugs are more in Non-governmental organizations than government facilities.