More than half of Ugandans are living in poverty

By Ritah Kemigisa.

More than half of Ugandans are living in poverty and lack what to eat due to food insecurity.

This is according to research findings released by Twaweza, a ten year citizen-centered initiative, focusing on large-scale change in East Africa

The study carried out by Sauti Za Wananchi using a mobile phone survey further found out that 84% of Ugandans are not happy with how the economy is being managed and the direction it is taking.

Releasing  the survey findings in Kampala this morning, Marie Nanyanzi a Sauti Za wananchi officer said 85% of Ugandans have reported in the last three months to have gone a whole day without food, with 67% having had nothing to eat yet they were hungry.

Nanyanzi adds that food insecurity was highest in rural areas at 51% compared to urban areas at 45%.

Meanwhile the survey also names Karamoja region as one of regions where 85% which accounts for 5 out 6 residents spending a whole day without food.

The findings were collected from over 1,900 Ugandans as respondents in a survey carried out in October 2017.