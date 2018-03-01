By Ritah Kemigisa.

More than half of Ugandans are living in poverty and lack what to eat due to food insecurity.

This is according to research findings released by Twaweza, a ten year citizen-centered initiative, focusing on large-scale change in East Africa

The study carried out by Sauti Za Wananchi using a mobile phone survey further found out that 84% of Ugandans are not happy with how the economy is being managed and the direction it is taking.

Releasing the survey findings in Kampala this morning, Marie Nanyanzi a Sauti Za wananchi officer said 85% of Ugandans have reported in the last three months to have gone a whole day without food, with 67% having had nothing to eat yet they were hungry.

Nanyanzi adds that food insecurity was highest in rural areas at 51% compared to urban areas at 45%.

Meanwhile the survey also names Karamoja region as one of regions where 85% which accounts for 5 out 6 residents spending a whole day without food.

The findings were collected from over 1,900 Ugandans as respondents in a survey carried out in October 2017.