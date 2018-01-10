More than half of MUK Mature Age students fail

By Damali Mukhaye:

More than half of the students who sat last year’s Makerere University Mature Age Entry examinations have failed.

Out of the 746 students who did tests in December only 309 students accounting for 41% passed the exams .

However, the science students performed better than their counter parts in the arts section.

According to the university’s Academic Registrar Alfred Masikye, those students who scored 50per cent and more qualify to join the university in various courses and are expected to report with the rest of the students when the 2018/2019 academic year starts in August.

Mature Age entry is one of the various ways the public can use to study from the university in case they failed to access admission through the direct entry of Senior Six results.