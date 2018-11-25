More than 30 bodies retrieved from the #LakeVictoriaBoatAccident

At least 31 bodies have been retrieved and many are still missing after a boat capsized on Lake Victoria.

The boat, which was occupied by about 120 revelers, capsized in Mpatta Sub-County Mukono District near Mutima beach.

It is reported that the boat was from KK beach to Palm Beach.

According to the deputy army spokesperson Col Lt Deo Akiiki, only 26 people were rescued alive last night while 13 were retrieved dead.

Some of those rescued are prince David Wasajja and dinger Irene namubiru

He meanwhile says chances of rescuing those missing are minimal.

Bodies of the deceased are being taken to Mulago city mortuary where they will be picked by friends and relatives.

So far only two bodies that of Isaac Kayondo and another identified as Sheilah have been given to the relatives.

At the moment, the exercise of giving out of bodies has been halted as the Prime Minister Dr Ruhakana Rugunda is expected to arrive at the mortuary to condole with the bereaved.

The search for those missing continues.

Police and the army are yet to issue a joint statement about the incident.

We shall keep you updated about the details in our subsequent bulletins and social media pages.