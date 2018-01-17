More students to graduate today

By Damali Mukhaye.

Makerere University is set to graduate the second batch of students during the ongoing 68th graduation ceremony that kicked of yesterday.

The four day- graduation will see over 14,000 students graduate in various disciplines.

Those graduating today are students from the Colleges of Business and Management Sciences, Computing and Information Sciences, Health Sciences, Veterinary Medicine, Animal Resources and Bio-security.

Students from Makerere University Business School Nakawa will graduate tomorrow.

While addressing the graduands yesterday, the university chancellor Prof Ezra Suruma urged them to be innovative if they are to be competitive in the job market.