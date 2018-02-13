More people have embraced the use of condoms

By Damali Mukhaye.

Uganda today celebrates international condom day on a positive note.

Health Minister of Health Dr. Jane Aceng has revealed that the prevalence of HIV/Aids has reduced to 6% from 7.3% after more people embraced the use of condoms.

She notes that since the introduction of combined prevention measures, including free condom distribution there has been an increase in the use of condoms among the local population.

She notes that is the trend is kept, HIV prevalence in the country will further reduce, calling for concerted effort from all stakeholders to achieve this.

This Day seeks to promote the use of condoms as a means of preventing unwanted pregnancies and sexually transmitted infections.