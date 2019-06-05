More funds needed for Sub country ID registration – NIRA

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) says it only carry our ID registration of Ugandans at the sub county level if they are provided with more funds.

The remark comes from the authority’s spokesperson Gilbert Kadilo following complaints from MPs who last week petitioned parliament calling for the expansion of ID registration from the district to sub country level.

Now Kadilo tells Kfm that the authority carries out registration at the sub county as an outreach program which they do on interim depending on the available resources.

He adds that NIRA by law is structured to work at the district level and can only expand their services only if government revises it.