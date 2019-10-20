Monitor Thought Leaders’ Forum postponed

By Ritah Kemigisa

The Nation Media Group (U) has announced that the 7th Monitor Thought Leaders’ Forum which was due tomorrow has been postponed.

This is after Africa’s youngest billionaire Mohammed Dewji who was expected as the Key note speaker was deemed unfit to travel due an unexpectedly illness.

Mr. Dewji has however assured Ugandans that he will come to Uganda as soon as he fully recovers before the end of this year.

“To all my friends and well-wishers in Uganda, I’m so sorry I couldn’t make it there as promised. Life has thrown an unexpected physical ailment my way, but I assure you once I’m back to full health I will fulfil my commitment of being with you all very soon. Be blessed always, Mo, ” reads the message in part.

The Monitor Publications Limited management has thus apologized to all those who have been affected by the postponement.

A new date for the Monitor Thought leaders forum is to be communicated on all Nation Media Group (U) platforms.