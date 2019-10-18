Monitor set for 7th Thought Leaders Forum

By Ritah Kemigisa & Christine Kasemiire



All is set for this year’s Monitor Thought Leaders Forum slated for Monday, October 21, at Kampala Serena Hotel with Africa’s youngest billionaire Mohammed Dewji lined up as the keynote speaker.

Speaking during the launch, Mr.Tony Glencross, managing director Nation Media Group Uganda, said the Thought Leaders Forum which will be held under the theme: “Turning a business into a multi-billion dollar enterprise”, aims at empowering and encouraging young struggling entrepreneurs.

“It is also an opportunity for ambitious and young entrepreneurs with struggling businesses to learn and transform for the better, and to learn and listen to the things we need to do and think about,” he said adding that the forum will also be a good networking opportunity.

Through the six years of Thought Leaders’ Forum, the event has recorded an augmenting number of attendees with focus on enriching their lives and businesses.

The forum has this year attracted sponsors such as National Social Security Fund (NSSF), Uganda Electricity Generation Company Limited (UEGCL), Umeme and Kenya Airways.

On his part the NSSF deputy MD, Patrick Ayota, said the theme of this year’s Thought Leader’s Forum is timely given the fact that majority of Ugandan businesses do not leave beyond their first birthday.

He has however tipped all business owners to always be prepared and have financial discipline if they are to grow. Ayota also used the launch to handover their contribution of Shs20m to Mr. Glencross.

To attend the forum, an individual will part with Shs350,000 and a table of 10 goes for Shs3m.

About Mohammed Dewji

Based in Uganda’s neighbour to the South, Mr Mohammed Dewji is a veteran entrepreneur currently serving as the president of Mohammed Enterprises Tanzania Limited (MeTL) Group in Tanzania.

The group has investments in textiles, energy, petroleum, agriculture, insurance and mobile telephony among others.

Because of his vast experience in multi-sectoral projects, in addition to political service he has given, having represented Singida as a Member of Parliament, Mr Dewji’s ability to tackle the theme at hand is indisputable.

Mr Dewji was listed as the 14th richest person in Africa by Forbes Magazine in 2019.