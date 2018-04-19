MOH not happy with salary structure

By Samuel Ssebuliba.

The ministry of health is still skeptical about the new salary structures for the health workers

In the proposed 2018/19 salary structures, the consultants or specialists in the health sector have been allocated Shs4.6m from Shs3.4m.

While appearing before the health committee of parliament yesterday, the state minister for health Sarah Opendi said despite such an increment, the salary still remains small compared to what health workers in countries like Kenya, Tanzania and Rwanda earn.

Meanwhile Opendi justified the need to implement government’s proposal to bring in health experts from Cuba to bridge the gap of consultants especially in upcountry referral hospitals.

However, members including the committee chairman Michael Bukenya dismissed this move.