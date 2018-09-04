MOH – MP’s Bobi & Zaake did not need to go abroad for treatment

By Damali Mukhaye.

The preliminary reports from the medical board indicate that the kyandodo east legislator Robert Kyagulanyi and Mityana municipality MP Francis Zaake did not require specialized treatment abroad after examining them.

Addressing journalists at media center the minister of health Ruth Aceng says that the preliminary reports she received indicate that the two MP’s had nothing significant to go abroad for further treatment because their conditions could be handled by Ugandan medical specialists.

She says that all the reasons that were given by the Mp’s alleged specialists whom the ministry do not recognize where all false and that the medical board found that the Mp’s medication situation could be handled in the country and are now abroad on their own facilitation since the medical board found no reason to sponsor them for further treatment.

Mp Zaake has since gone for medical attention in India and Mp Robert Kyagulanyi was flown to the US for further treatment after their conditions where reportedly worsening.

