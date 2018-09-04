MOH launch Oral Cholera Vaccination Campaign in Nebbi District

By Benjamin Jumbe.

Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng launched the Integrated Oral Cholera Vaccination Campaign at Parombo, Nebbi District.

Oral Cholera Vaccine (OCV) is administered orally for persons above one year to protect them against Cholera, a severe, potentially epidemic, life-threatening diarrheal disease.

The vaccine is administered in two doses which are given two weeks apart and offers individuals protection of up to 5 years.

A statement from the ministry indicates that a total of 11 districts, known as the Cholera Hotspot districts are set to benefit from this campaign which is to be carried out in a phased manner.

The first Phase comprised of Hoima District where over 360,000 people were vaccinated while Phase II comprises of Nebbi, Pakwach, Buliisa and Zombo Districts targeting 615,000 people.

Vaccination in Phase III will take place next month and will benefit districts like Kasese, Ntoroko, Arua, Moyo, Busia and Namayingo.