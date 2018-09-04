MOH deny receiving any request nor delaying MP’s from going abroad for medication

By Damali mukhaye.

The minister of health Ruth Aceng has said that the medical board has never received any request of the legislators to go for referral abroad neither delaying them as alleged by the public.

Addressing journalists at media center, aceng says that the only request she received from Rubaga hospital was asking to have Hon francis Zaake of Mityana municipality to he referred to Mulago for further examinations.

She says that the MPs delayed them selves from going for further treatment abroad because they refused to be examined so the medical board should not be blamed asserting that Hon Zzaake only accepted to be examined on Sunday after long dialogues with his lawyers.

Hon Zaake and the kyandodo east legislator Robert Kyagulanyi Bobi wine were tortured in Arua and have since been cleared to go for treatment abroad by police after being released on police bond and bail after being charged with treason.

