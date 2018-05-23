MoH Defends decision on ID use

By Moses Kyeyune.

The ministry of Health has defended the requirement for National Identity Cards for citizens seeking medical services.

Addressing Parliament on the matter, the minister of State for Health in charge of General Duties Sarah Opendi said the decision will only apply after the adoption of the Health Insurance Scheme, whose bill is yet to be presented to Cabinet.

She however says there’s no reason for panic among members of the general public since the decision is yet to be concertized.

Her response was prompted by the minister of State for Internal Affairs Obiga Kania, who described the decision as inhumane given that a good percentage of Ugandans are yet to acquire National IDs.