MOF PS castigated leaders who exempt themselves from tax

By Benjamin Jumbe.

The Ministry of Finance Permanent Secretary Keith Muhakanizi has castigated leaders who exempt themselves from tax.

Speaking at the launch of the World Bank Uganda Economic Update in Kampala this morning, Muhakanizi said such leaders are responsible for Uganda’s failure to raise domestic revenue.

He says those who earn higher income should ideally pay more tax to reduce the burden on low income earners.

Muhakanizi says the ministry and URA are under immense pressure to raise revenue domestically so there is need for leaders to be exemplary if the country is to move forward.

Making a presentation earlier, Moses Kajubi Public Sector Specialist at the World Bank has urged government to fight corruption if Ugandans are to be motivated to pay tax.

He says tax compliance can be boosted through use of effective domestic mobilization strategies once Ugandans can see the real value of their taxes reflected in social services.