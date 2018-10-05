MOF – money collected under the 1% tax will not be refunded

By Sam Ssebuliba.

The ministry of finance has confirmed that money that was collected under the 1% tax that was quashed by Parliament will not be refunded to customers.

This comes at the time when legislators are calling for reversal of taxes that were collected under 1% since it was illegally collected.

Speaking to media today, the permanent secretary ministry of finance Keith Muhakanizi said that this tax was collected legally and spent legally and thus repaying cannot easily be done.

He said that all said illegal tax was collected and has been spend under the ongoing second quarter thus government has no money to repay back to customers.