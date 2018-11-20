MOF asks none government organizations to stop asking for tax exemption

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

Ministry of finance has asked none government organizations to stop asking for tax exemption, but rather make use of provided general exemptions.

According to the minister for ministry of Finance Matia Kasaijja, several organization are asking for waivers on relief goods which is not with in powers of the minister.

He said that the income tax act, the value added tax act, the excise duty and the East African community customs management act 2014 all removed the powers of the minister to grant discretionary exemption as it was before.

He said that despite items like scholastic material equipment’s for the disabled and others all other materials have to use general tax exemption.