MOE vows to discipline teachers who helped students cheat

By Damali Mukhaye.

The ministry of education has vowed to discipline all the teachers and head teachers who participated in the mal-practice of the 2017 Uganda certificate of education examination.

This was after police arrested over 81 students, teachers, heads of school and Uganda national examination board scouts over the leaked papers of UCE exams before the final examinations were conducted.

According to the permanent secretary at ministry of education Alex Kakooza,all the teachers who participated in the malpractice have been given a fair hearing and all those who will be found guilt will be interdicted.

He notes that majority of head teachers who could participate in mal-practice were being transferred to other districts but this time, it’s going to be different because they have to be brought to book