MOE – Teachers’ salary for May and June will be paid

By Damali Mukhaye.

The ministry of education has reassured teachers about the pay for the months of May and June, saying they will all be paid without delay.

The ministry last month said that at least 1,300 its staff including teachers would not get their May and June salaries unless the Finance ministry approved the request for a supplementary budget.

Aggrey Kibenge, the Ministry of Education undersecretary, said earlier that they had written to Finance ministry seeking a supplementary budget of Shs1.3 billion to cater for over 1000 staff including teachers.

Now according to Jane Kyarisiima,the commissioner Human Resources at the ministry, the issue has been resolved and all teachers will get their salary promptly.