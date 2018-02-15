MOE fails to place over 80,000 students who sat for the 2017 UCE exams

By Damali Mukhaye.

The ministry of education has failed to place over 80,000 students who sat for the 2017 Uganda certificate of education exams in any secondary school or technical institution.

Speaking at the closure of senior five selection exercise at UMA show grounds, the chairperson of the selection committee Benson Kules aid 200,000 students had been given placements out of the over 280,000 who passed the exams.

This leaves the balance of over 80,000 students unplaced.

He however advises those students who have not been selected should join health training institutions whose selection exercise is slated for August, private business and technical vocational institutions and private primary teachers’ colleges.