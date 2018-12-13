MOD directed to avail financial UPDF Marine unit plan

By Samuel Ssebuliba.

The parliamentary committee on Agriculture has directed the ministry of defense to avail its financial plan for UPDF Marine unit to enable them police all water bodies.

While interfacing with the MPs yesterday, the state minister for defense Bright Rwamirama, said illegal fishing still exists because the UPDF lacks logistical and financial support.

He said the fishing community living along the shores of Lake Albert petitioned his ministry seeking extension of marine UPDF officerson the lake to counter illegal fishing, but this has been constrained by lack of funds.

The committee chairperson Jane Akori –meo has asked the ministry to present its plan to enable them plan in time.