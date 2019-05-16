Mobile phone thief sentenced to Community service

By Ruth Anderah.

A 21 year old man has been convicted and sentenced to five hours of community service over a theft of a mobile phone.

This after Briton Kasasira a resident of Masajja in Kampala pleaded guilty of stealing a Samsung J5 phone worth 650,000 shillings.

While sentencing him, Buganda road court grade one magistrate Robert Mukanza ruled that the suspect is a first time offender who did not waste courts time and seemed remorseful.

He has now been ordered to clean Buganda road court offices for five hours, failure to do so serves 6 months imprisonment in Luzira prison.

Prosecution states that on January 28th 2019, the convict robed the said phone from a one Hafiswa Husina while at Market Street Kampala central in Kampala district.