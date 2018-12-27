Mobile Money transactions eased for MTN customers

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Mobile Money customers will now make transactions more easily and conveniently thanks to a new service unveiled by the leading Telecom Giant MTN Uganda.

The Telecom’s General Manager for Mobile Financial Services Elsa Muzzolini says all MTN Mobile Money customers can now send and receive money from Airtel Money, Africell Money and UTL M-Sente.

Muzzolini says the move is in fulfillment of the Bank of Uganda’s directive to have all mobile money operations in Uganda interoperable between all telecom companies.

The Central bank said Interoperability ensures that customers from different networks are able to seamlessly send and receive funds directly across all networks on their mobile phones.

The new service will also see Customers make transactions with in the East African region to MTN Rwanda and Kenya’s Safaricom MPesa with Tanzania to be brought on board in early 2019.