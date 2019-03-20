Mobile money operators cautioned

By Juliet Nalwooga.

Mobile money operators have been advised to make use of internet banking among other trending software to safe their save their lives and business

The call has been made by police publicist Fred Enanga as he expressed concern about the increasing cases of theft and murder targeting mobile money operators

The recent cases have been recorded in Busia where the operator narrowly survived death after a shootout by burglars, in Mbale district, Kalungu district and Kyamulibwa sub-county in Masaka district

Enanga advises mobile money operators not carry big chunks of money.

