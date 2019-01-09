Moa calls for Negotiations over COSASE

By Ivan Ssenabulya.

Democratic Party president Nobert Mao has asked the speaker of parliament to create an environment for negotiations over the extension of COSASE’s tenure.

The controversy came after the speaker Rebecca Kadaga extended, the committee’s tenure when its term is soon expiring, opposed to the opposition.

Addressing journalists Mao said the speaker was out of order for not respecting the parliament’s rules and procedures, calling for negotiations with LOP, opposition Chief Whip and the FDC president.

He has accused the speaker of playing doubles standards, citing the committee changes made by the NRM immediately after the recent constitutional amendments in which those opposed to the lifting of the age-limit were dropped as committee heads.

However the speaker extended the committee’s tenure to allow it finalise the Bank of Uganda probe.