Mityana shooting survivors petition court

Seven Survivors of the Mityana police shooting have dragged government to the High Court in Kampala seeking compensation for the injuries sustained during the bizarre incident.

These seven are Doreen Asiimwe, Jalia Nkamya, Derrick Sengooba, Hassan Sebulime,  Abubakari Segawa, Jerengesa Matovu and  Ramathan Muwonge were football fans travelling in a  taxi to watch Buganda’s Masaza cup between Kyaggwe and the current champions -Singo.

In their suit filed before the High Court Civil Division, the seven also want court to compel  the Attorney General identify and dismiss from service  the police officers who shot at them.

The incident happened on August 19th 2018, at Mityana as plaintiffs and other people were travelling  in a taxi Reg no. UBA 869C when unidentified  police men showered bullets at their vehicle there by killing two people  instantly and injuring others .

Through their lawyer, Ladislaus Rwakafuuzi, the seven applicants contend that  the shooting was unprovoked which makes it  a violation of  the police’s constitutional role of protecting lives and property of citizens.

The case file has been allocated to Justice Lydia Mugambe and hearing will commence on November 7th of this year report.

