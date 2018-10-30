Mityana shooting survivors petition court

Seven Survivors of the Mityana police shooting have dragged government to the High Court in Kampala seeking compensation for the injuries sustained during the bizarre incident.

These seven are Doreen Asiimwe, Jalia Nkamya, Derrick Sengooba, Hassan Sebulime, Abubakari Segawa, Jerengesa Matovu and Ramathan Muwonge were football fans travelling in a taxi to watch Buganda’s Masaza cup between Kyaggwe and the current champions -Singo.

In their suit filed before the High Court Civil Division, the seven also want court to compel the Attorney General identify and dismiss from service the police officers who shot at them.

The incident happened on August 19th 2018, at Mityana as plaintiffs and other people were travelling in a taxi Reg no. UBA 869C when unidentified police men showered bullets at their vehicle there by killing two people instantly and injuring others .

Through their lawyer, Ladislaus Rwakafuuzi, the seven applicants contend that the shooting was unprovoked which makes it a violation of the police’s constitutional role of protecting lives and property of citizens.

The case file has been allocated to Justice Lydia Mugambe and hearing will commence on November 7th of this year report.

