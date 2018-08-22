Mityana gunshot victims demand for compensation.

By Shamim Natebwa.

Relatives of the Mityana gun shots have demanding for compensation.

Among the victims are 25 year old Doreen Asiimwe saloon attendant ,28 Jalia Nakamya Tailor,19 year old FatiaNabulumba a student,Sarah Namukoose business woman and 40 year old Lawrence Jingo a boda rider.

They all sustain more than one bullet wounds on thighs, feets and stomach and are now recuperating at Mulago National Referral Hospital.

They demand that the government should compensate the families now that they cannot do anything for themselves and so far spent more than 300,000shs.

The victims met their fate when residents engaged in running battles on Sunday with the police, to protest against the brutality meted out on their area MP Francis Zaake.