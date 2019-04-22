Missing IHK doctor’s body found in Septic tank in her home

By JOB BWIRE. Police have recovered the body of International Hospital Kampala (IHK) doctor who has been missing for days. Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango said on Monday that Dr Catherine Agaba’s body was recovered in a septic tank at her home in Muyenga, a Kampala suburb.

Mr Onyango said that a guard, who was arrested last night led police detectives to where her body was dumped.

“After arresting the askari in Apac District in northern Uganda, he confessed and said he had participated in her murder and led us to Muyenga where he had dumped the body in a septic tank,” said Mr Onyango.

The area LCI chairperson identified the suspect as Ronald Obonga, a 24-year-old guard. He said the house belongs to Kooki Chiefdom Prime Minister Hajji Ahmed Kiwanuka.