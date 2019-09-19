Missing Akena found dead

By Ritah Kemigisa

Police have identified the body of the person that was recovered from Lake Victoria yesterday as that of 34-year old Simon Akena.

Akena who was a resident of Mukono was reported missing on the 14th September, 2019 and was last seen in the areas of Ntinda and Kisaasi.

The body was recovered at Kitubulu along the shores of lake Victoria in Kitabi town council, Wakiso district.

Police spokesperson Kampala Metropolitan Patrick Onyango says the body was identified by a one Jackie Tusiime who claimed the deceased is his brother.

Onyango now says they are investigating a case of murder.