Miss World Africa Abenakyo visits State house

Miss Uganda Quiin Abenakyo who was recently crowned Miss World Africa, this evening paid a courtesy call on me at State House, Entebbe.

I congratulate our muzukulu on these accolades and also salute her for recently completing her university degree course. She is a true definition of beauty coupled with brains.

She also told me she is an advocate of responsible living among young people. She is specifically focusing on helping young girls lead responsible, healthy lifestyles.

I must commend Abenakyo’s parents for raising her with values. Many young people today rush into promiscuity and ruin their lives, yet a little patience and completing school would give them a foundation on which to enjoy the rest of their lives with their spouses.

Abenakyo is indeed a tall, beautiful Musoga girl. My only concern is that she was wearing Indian hair. I have encouraged her to keep her natural, African hair. We must show African beauty in its natural form.

Again, I congratulate Muzukulu Abenakyo on this feat. Going forward, the government will support the Miss Uganda Foundation.