Ministry welcomes bamboo re-greening strategy

Benjamin Jumbe

The ministry of water and environment is optimistic that the recently launched Bamboo Strategy will help save the country’s forests.

The strategy was launched last month during the ministry’s annual sector review with an aim of reducing pressure on the country’s natural forests

Speaking to KFM, the commissioner forestry in the ministry of water and environment Ms.Margaret Adata says government is now to push the growing of bamboo since it grows faster and can have various products.

She adds that with heavy dependence on biomas, promoting bamboo growing will offer a sustainable alternative.