Ministry to revise new Mulago hospital charges today

KAMPALA: The State Minister of Health for General Duties Sarah Opendi, has revealed that she is to propose to the top management of Ministry of Health to consider revising the charges for the new Mulago specialised Women and Neonatal hospital during the top managements meeting today.

Opendi says this follows continuous complaints about the costs which has led to under utilisation of the hospital with few mothers being worked upon a day.

One of the mother who is attending to her premature baby identified as Fatuma Nawanje in the intensive care unit revealed that the costs are quite expensive for them yet at the same time they need to save their babies lives.

For the two days spent at the hospital Nawanje said they have so far have been charged Shs 1.5 m yet they buy medicine for themselves.

