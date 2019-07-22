Ministry PS appeals to MUBS staff

By Benjamin Jumbe.

The Ministry of public service has called on some staff at Makerere University Business School threatening industrial action to be patient.

The ministry’s permanent secretary Catherine Bitarakwate says they received the letter however noting that those complaining are not formally employed as permanent staff and as such are being paid using a different salary scale.

She says government has not lifted the ceiling for them to get onto the government pay roll however calling for patience noting that the ministry is to continue engaging them.

Teaching and non-teaching staff in all public universities recently resolved to lay down their tools effective August 1 if their demands for salary enhancement are not met by the government.