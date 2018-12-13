Ministry of Works tasked to explain National Housing conflict

By Moses Kyeyune.

Parliament has this evening given the ministry of works up to Wednesday next week to explain why they have a failed to allow tenants at Buganda roads flats to buy the flats.

This comes after a petition by the 96 sitting tenants of Buganda road flats challenging the refusal by National Housing and Construction Company Ltd.

The report has been read to Parliament by Butambala county mp MuwangaKivumbi, in which the tenants demand the minister of lands to intervene in their plight and ensure that National Housing issues sales offers at the unit cost of 51 million to all the 96 tenants.

Convinced by the merits in the petition, the speaker Rebecca Kadaga has asked the minister Betty Amongi to report to Parliament as to why the government estates company is curtailing the tenants at Buganda road form from benefiting from a policy which encourages Ugandans to own homes yet those in Wandegeya, Bukoto, Naguru and other areas have been granted ownership.