Ministry of tourism signs MOU with Kent State University

By Benjamin Jumbe.

The Ministry of Tourism Wildlife and Antiquities, through Uganda Wildlife Research and Training Institute has signed a memorandum of agreement with Kent State University, to establish a mutually beneficial wildlife conservation and educational relationship.

The institute is mandated to coordinate, undertake and promote applied research and training to support sustainable wildlife management in Uganda.

The agreement will enable traditional exchange programs, exchange of academic and research personnel for teaching and research, the organization of joint seminars and conferences, development of joint research and publications, and development of specialized academic and research programs among others.

The Tourism minister Prof Ephraim Kamuntu said this MOU will go along way in boosting Uganda’s tourism training.