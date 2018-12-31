Ministry of Tourism defends electric fencing of some national parks

By Benjamin Jumbe.

The permanent Secretary in the ministry of Tourism, wildlife and Antiquities Doreen Katusiime has defended electric fencing of some national parks.

It follows concerns raised by conservationists over the recent launch of an electric fencing project by the tourism minister Prof Ephraim Kamuntu as one of the interventions to check human wildlife conflict.

Speaking to Kfm , the PS Doreen Katusiime said the ministry and concerned stakeholders are using a mixed approach to address the problem however adding that electric fencing is best suited for some areas

The electric fencing project to be spread out to more conservation areas is being piloted in Kyenzaza II Village, Kirugu Sub-county in Rubirizi District following several complaints by residents losing their crops and lives to wild animals from Queen Elizabeth National Park.