Ministry of public service, teachers to meet today

By Damali Mukhaye.

With just two days left for government schools to open for the second term, the ministry of public service has finally invited the striking teachers for further consultations and negotiations over their ongoing industrial action.

Teachers laid down their tool on Monday this week over government’s failure to fulfill its promise on their salary enhancement, but the State Minister for public service David Karubanga on Wednesday said government had no money for enhancement because there are other priorities.

Speaking to KFM, the Secretary General of the Uganda National Teachers Union Filbert Baguma says they are meeting with ministry officials is set for midday.

