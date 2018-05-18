Ministry of health priorities for the next financial year outlined

By Benjamin Jumbe.

The ministry of health has pledged to enhanced service delivery in order to have a quality health population

Addressing journalists at media center as part of the manifesto week activities, health minister Dr Ruth Aceng says several sector priorities have been listed for the next financial year which is to help the ministry ensure improved public health across the country and bringing services closer to the citizens

Among these is to improving primary health care through upgrade of over 120 health centre 2s and also make health centre 3s functional across the country.

She says the ministry’s goal is for each sub county across the country to have a health center 2’s because health center 2’s provide limited services.

Other priorities include reducing referrals abroad through training and recruitment of specialists and improvement of health infrastructure among others.