Ministry of Health confirms Ebola case in kasese district

By Shamim Nateebwa



The ministry of health has confirmed a case of Ebola in the western district of Kasese.

According to a statement from the state minister for Primary health care Dr Moriku Kaducu the confirmed case is of a nine year old girl of Congolese origin.

Kaducu says the child and her mother entered the country through Mpondwe Main Border post to seek medical care in Bwera, Kasese district.

A blood sample was drawn immediately and sent for testing at the Uganda Virus research Institute and confirmed positive.

Kaducu however says since the child was identified at the point of entry, there are no contacts in Uganda adding that a rapid response team has been dispatched to support the district teams in their activities to contain Ebola.

The confirmed case occurs about two months after the last outbreak in June which claimed two people.

The World Health organization has since confirmed that the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has reached 3000 cases.