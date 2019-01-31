Ministry of Finance summoned over youth livelihood fund

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

The parliamentary budget committee has summon the state minister for finance David Bahati to justify why government is shifting the youth livelihood fund to state house.

The Gender committee chaired by Alex Ndezi presented a report on the budget frame work paper and object to the proposal of shifting over 66 billion shillings youth revolving fund to state house from this ministry.

This has prompted the Nakasongola woman member of parliament Margret komuhangito suggests that the whole program be scrapped instead of crippling it by shifting most of the funds to state house.

the chairperson of this committee Amos lugolobi has decided to ask ministry of finance to appear with clear justifications