Ministry of education to close illegal PTCs

By Damali Mukhaye.

The ministry of education has vowed to close all the illegal primary teaching colleges that do not have licenses

The warning follows the poor performance of students who sat for their 2017 grade 111 teacher’s certificate examination whose results were released yesterday.

According to the state minister of primary education Rosemary Sseninde. They have established that most privates are operating illegally and yet they are producing half-baked teachers.

She says that the ministry has sent a team of officials from the ministry to establish those illegal institutes that are just after money for closure.