Ministry of education stretched

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

The ministry of education has decried the increasing creation of sub countries that straining their development budget.

According to the 2016 NRM manifesto, government pledged to build a primary school in all parishes, a secondary school in all sub counties and one technical school in all constituencies.

Now according to the minister for education Janet Museveni, creation of new administrative units have stretched their budget because new sub counties are waiting for schools as promised.

She however says that despite all challenges, 50% of promises has been fulfilled in this sector.