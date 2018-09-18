Ministry of education registers an improvement in the pass rate of students in government schools

By Damali mukhaye.

The minister of education Janet Museveni has said that the ministry has registered an improvement in the pass rate of students studying in government schools across the country over years.

Speaking while opening the 25th annual education and sports sector review in Kampala, Ms Museveni says that at pre-primary and primary level,the pass rate of pupils improved from 86.9% in 2016/2017 to 91% in 3017/2018 academic year.

She says that the pass rate of secondary education students also improved from 87% in 2016/2017 to 91% in 2017/2018,an indication that the ministry is doing well.

She advised the key stakeholders to up the game of supervising to ensure that high quality education is achieved in the country