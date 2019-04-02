Ministry of Defence officials kicked out of Committee over arrogance 

By Moses Kyeyune.

The House Committee on Defence and Internal Affairs has kicked ministry of defence officials out of this afternoon meeting, accusing the line Minister Adolf Mwesige of arrogance.

Havoc broke out in the committee after Obongi County MP Kaps Fugaroo told the officials led by the minister that they are answerable to the committee.

The minister however, without fear of contradiction responded by bashing the members and emphasing that he is not a subordinate, sparking bitter exchanges that forced the committee chair Doreen Amule to suspend the sitting. .

However before suspension, a motion was passed by mp’s fungaroo to expel the defense officials until further date.

The defence ministry had appeared before the committee to defend their budget proposal for the financial year 2019/2020 worth 3.8 trillion shillings.